DJ Sessions: The Sounds Of College

Time for another installment of the DJ Sessions. This week, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson goes back to college with Taylor Jones, aka DJ Tesla, who hosts the show “Pop Rocks and Coke” on KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

He shares some songs on his playlists — ranging from garage rock and punk to glam rock.

Songs from the segment

Ex-Cult “Young Trash”

Bass Drum of Death “GB City”

Smith Westerns, “Idol”

Smith Westerns, “Varsity”

Yuck, “Rebirth”

Guest

Taylor Jones, DJ at KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

