© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

DJ Sessions: The Sounds Of College

Published February 12, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST
Smith Westerns is one of the bands featured in this weeks' college DJ Sessions. (Smith Westerns/Facebook)
Smith Westerns is one of the bands featured in this weeks' college DJ Sessions. (Smith Westerns/Facebook)

Time for another installment of the DJ Sessions. This week, Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson goes back to college with Taylor Jones, aka DJ Tesla, who hosts the show “Pop Rocks and Coke” on KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

He shares some songs on his playlists — ranging from garage rock and punk to glam rock.

Songs from the segment

Ex-Cult “Young Trash”

Bass Drum of Death “GB City”

Smith Westerns, “Idol”

[Youtube]

Smith Westerns, “Varsity”

Yuck, “Rebirth”

Guest

  • Taylor Jones, DJ at KWVA, University of Oregon’s campus radio station.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.