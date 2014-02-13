The Puck Drops For Men's Hockey In Sochi

The American and Russian teams played their first games in the men’s hockey tournament at the 2014 Winter Olympics today.

Russia beat Slovenia 5-2, and the U.S. men defeated Slovakia 7-1. The Russians and the Americans will meet on the ice for a highly anticipated game on Saturday.

NPR’s Robert Smith is in Sochi and joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

Guest

Robert Smith, correspondent for NPR’s Planet Money. He tweets @radiosmith.

