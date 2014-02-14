© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
L.A.'s Metro Red Line Plays Cupid

Published February 14, 2014 at 5:41 AM CST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne.

Lonely hearts in Los Angeles could meet sweethearts underground this Valentine's Day. The City of Angels plays Cupid, hosting speed dating sessions aboard its Metro Red Line. Interested passengers can wear pink wristbands and board cars adorned with red hearts. After two minutes, they're free to find a new seatmate. Or, if the mini-date really goes off the rails, they can get off and wait for the next train.

