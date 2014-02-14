© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
People Around The World Dance For 'One Billion Rising' Day

Published February 14, 2014 at 12:55 PM CST
Volunteers dance during the One Billion Rising campaign in the city center of Pristina, Kosovo, on February 14, 2014. (Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images)
It’s Valentines Day today, which also means it’s the second annual “One Billion Rising” Day, an international event started by playwright Eve Ensler to draw attention to domestic violence.

The event is billed as a global call to women survivors of violence to gather safely, together or alone — in courthouses, police stations, government offices, parks and homes — to express themselves through art, word and dance.

Last year’s inaugural event inspired women from around the world to post ‘selfies’ of themselves dancing — some in countries where public dance is forbidden.

