As Syria Fighting Wears On, What's Next?

Twin suicide bombings killed at least four people and injured dozen more in Beirut, Lebanon today. The targets appear to be Hezbollah, the militant Shia group that has fighters in Syria fighting for President Assad.

Meantime in Syria, the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city of Homs continues, but so does the fighting. And two round of peace talks, the latest of which ended last week, haven’t produced any results.

Mina Al-Oraibi of the London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss what comes next.

Guest

