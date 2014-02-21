© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Business Wire Stops First Access To High-Speed Traders

Published February 21, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

Business Wire, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, has decided to stop giving high-speed trading firms direct access to its service.

The firm gave traders a split-second lead on business press releases and, while the practice is legal, critics say it gave high frequency traders an edge over other investors.

Winnie O’Kelley of Bloomberg News joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to explain.

