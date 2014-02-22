Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, how will they spice things up at the next Olympics? Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Thin ice skating.
(LAUGHTER)
BODDEN: They just can't get enough men to watch figure skating so they're just going to have patches of thin ice and skaters won't know where they are and...
(LAUGHTER)
BODDEN: ...just adds a bit of spice.
SAGAL: It does. Roy Blount, Jr.
ROY BLOUNT JR.: Well, apparently Russia's just not quite evil enough to drive the ratings. So next time, North Korea.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Faith Salie.
FAITH SALIE: There will be a pirate theme with real skeletons competing in the Skeleton and Bob Costas wearing an eye patch.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL: And if we see any of that happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT...DON'T TELL ME!
SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Faith Salie and Alonzo Bodden.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll be - next week we will see you again.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
