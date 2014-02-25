Home Prices See Biggest Annual Gain Since 2005

Home prices last year posted the largest annual gain since 2005. According to S&P/Case-Shiller price index numbers released today, U.S. home prices increased 11.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, compared to the previous year.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the new data.

Guest

Jason Bellini, video reporter and senior producer for the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.