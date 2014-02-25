© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Home Prices See Biggest Annual Gain Since 2005

Published February 25, 2014 at 12:35 PM CST

Home prices last year posted the largest annual gain since 2005. According to S&P/Case-Shiller price index numbers released today, U.S. home prices increased 11.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, compared to the previous year.

The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Bellini joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the new data.

