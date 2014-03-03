Red Carpet Hits And Misses

Now that we know who walked away with the Oscars, it’s time to discuss who rocked the red carpet. Vogue contributing editor
Andre Leon Talley joins s Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to look at some of the fashion highlights of the evening.
Here & Now’ Andre Leon Talley’s Picks
Lupita Nyong’o
Sandra Bullock
Meryl Streep
Bette Midler
Zac Efron
Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto
Pharrell Williams
Best Actor and Best Supporting actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto pose backstage during the Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Actress Meryl Streep attends the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Nominee for Best Actress in 'Gravity' Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Zac Efron attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress/singer Bette Midler performs onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musician Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)