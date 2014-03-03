© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Red Carpet Hits And Misses

Published March 3, 2014 at 12:50 PM CST

Now that we know who walked away with the Oscars, it’s time to discuss who rocked the red carpet. Vogue contributing editor Andre Leon Talley joins Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti and Jeremy Hobson to look at some of the fashion highlights of the evening.

Andre Leon Talley’s Picks

  • Lupita Nyong’o
  • Sandra Bullock
  • Meryl Streep
  • Bette Midler
  • Zac Efron
  • Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto
  • Pharrell Williams

Best Actor and Best Supporting actors Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto pose backstage during the Oscars held at Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Actress Meryl Streep attends the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
Nominee for Best Actress in 'Gravity' Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)
Actor Zac Efron attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Actress/singer Bette Midler performs onstage during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Musician Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
