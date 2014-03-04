© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Song Of The Week: Phantogram's 'Fall in Love'

Published March 4, 2014 at 12:55 PM CST
Phantogram is an electronic rock duo from New York state. (phantogrammusic.virb.com)

NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson joins us each week to introduce us to a new song. This week it’s “Fall in Love” by New York electronic rock duo Phantogram. Thompson says Phantogram’s sound is catchy but a little bit challenging.

“The actual music is a kind of electronic pop-rock, but the electronics are fairly subtle and mixed in with lots of strings and guitars,” he told Here & Now’s Robin Young. “So what you get is a serrated edge to these big-sounding songs that still feel warm and buzzy and catchy and fun.”

