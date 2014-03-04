Song Of The Week: Phantogram's 'Fall in Love'

NPR Music writer and editor Stephen Thompson joins us each week to introduce us to a new song. This week it’s “Fall in Love” by New York electronic rock duo Phantogram. Thompson says Phantogram’s sound is catchy but a little bit challenging.

“The actual music is a kind of electronic pop-rock, but the electronics are fairly subtle and mixed in with lots of strings and guitars,” he told Here & Now’s Robin Young. “So what you get is a serrated edge to these big-sounding songs that still feel warm and buzzy and catchy and fun.”

Guest

Stephen Thompson, editor and reviewer for NPR Music. He tweets @idislikestephen.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.