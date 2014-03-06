Soda Can Solar Furnace Helps Cut Heating Bills
When residents of Westwood, a low-income neighborhood in Denver, were asked what would help them the most, the answer was simple: Help us lower our utility bills.
Engineering students at Metro State University took up that challenge. They designed a furnace that uses recycled materials, is solar powered and costs less than $50 to build — and pennies a day to run.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Jenny Brundin of Colorado Public Radio found out how the design is working.
Reporter
- Jenny Brundin, education reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She tweets @CPRBrundin.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.