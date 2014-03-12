© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Twin Cities Melting Pot

Published March 12, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Melissa Jefferson, who is known by her stage name Lizzo, is a hip hop artist based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (lizzomusic.com)
Dave Campbell, host of “The Local Show” on The Current from Minnesota Public Radio, says that the music scene in the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, have a melting pot of a music scene — including a vibrant hip hop culture.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Lizzo, “Paris”

Lizzo, “Wegula”

The Cactus Blossoms, “Lost John Dean”

Jeremy Messersmith, “Tourniquet

Buffalo Moon, “Amor De Lejos”

Buffalo Moon, “Poolside Dreaming”

Guest

