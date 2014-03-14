Obama Proposes Tighter For-Profit College Rules

The Obama administration is announcing new regulations aimed at for-profit and vocational colleges.

The rules will set standards for what colleges must do to prepare students for employment after graduation, tying their success to federal student aid programs.

The proposal would make a program ineligible for federal student aid if its graduates fail to meet a debt-to-earnings metric.

Federal officials say they’re trying to protect students from low-quality programs that burden them with debt. Critics say the rules harm students and single out for-profit colleges.

This is the second time the administration has released standards for for-profit colleges. A judge blocked a previous proposal in 2012.

Bloomberg News reporter John Lauerman joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the new regulations.

Guest

John Lauerman, reporter for Bloomberg News.

