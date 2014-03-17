Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards Is Running For Congress

Edwin Edwards, the 86-year-old ex-con and former Louisiana governor, is seeking public office again.

Today, Edwards announced he was running for the state's 6th Congressional District.

The Times Picayune reports:

"The 86-year-old Silver Fox, known for his memorable, often shocking quotes and the nearly nine years spent behind bars on extortion, fraud and racketeering charges, made the announcement at a meeting of the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday (March 17).

"'I acknowledge there are good reasons I should not run. But there are better reasons why I should,' said the Democrat, who served an unprecedented four terms as governor. He also put to rest questions over whether his status as an ex-con would keep him from being a qualified Congressional candidate: 'Once and for all I'm positive I can run and I'm confident I can win.'

"Edwards said the decision was not an easy one, but he ended up where he was 'because I feel, I feel, that I can accomplish something if not immediately then in the long-run to help make my country a better country and properly address the needs of the 6th District.'"

NPR's Debbie Elliot adds:

"During his announcement Edwards said he had not gotten this much attention since the trial.

"The trial being his conviction in a bribery and extortion scheme to rig riverboat casino licenses in 2000. Edwards has been out of federal prison for about three years now.

"He joins a crowded field for the House seat currently held by Republican Bill Cassidy, who is running for Senate.

"Edwards last served in the U.S. House in the late 1960s.

"Last year, the octogenarian and his 35-year old wife and new baby starred in a short-lived reality TV show."

