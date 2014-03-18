© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Why The Search For The Missing Plane Is CNN's Story

Published March 18, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
A screenshot of CNN's coverage of the missing plane on Mar. 18, 2014. (CNN.com)
A screenshot of CNN's coverage of the missing plane on Mar. 18, 2014. (CNN.com)

CNN’s ratings are through the roof. It’s been criticized for reporting more speculation than other networks, but its wall-to-wall coverage of the search for Malaysia Airlines flight 370 doesn’t seem to be putting off a lot of viewers.

Joe Concha, TV news columnist for Mediaite.com, says this is an example of the cable news approach of today: all-in on one story. He speaks to Here & Now’s Robin Young.

