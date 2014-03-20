© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Obama Orders New Sanctions Against Russia

Published March 20, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

The U.S. has announced a second round of sanctions in protest of Russia’s takeover of Crimea. President Obama said the new sanctions would hurt the Russian economy.

Meanwhile, the Russian takeover of Crimea is scaring off investors. Companies stocks are suffering, Russia’s richest people are also losing money and smaller businesses are scared about the future.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson joins Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer with details.

