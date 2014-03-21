Kate Burton Finds Success On Both Coasts

Kate Burton has appeared in dozens of T.V. shows in in her decades-long career, but it was “Grey’s Anatomy” that really put her career into overdrive.

As she tells Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer, “It changed my life as an actress.”

Now Burton has two plum roles: she appears as vice president Sally Langston in the hit T.V. show “Scandal” and satisfies her love for the stage by starring as Madam Arkadina in “The Seagull” at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

Guest

Kate Burton, actress most recently appearing in Huntington Theatre’s production of “The Seagull” and in ABC’s “Scandal.”

