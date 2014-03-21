'Wheel Of Fortune' Player Cashes In With N And E

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today: N-E.

Any?

GREENE: And not any, the word, but the letters N-E. Those are actually the only two clues the "Wheel of Fortune" guest had Wednesday night when trying to guess a 12-letter phrase in the bonus round.

GREENE: Incredible. Whether it was luck or not, I don't know. He won $45,000 and seems like deserves every penny. That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

