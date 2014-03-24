© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Trick For Bending The Laws Of Physics

Published March 24, 2014 at 12:53 PM CDT

You see it on T.V. all the time: cops interrogating a suspect in a cramped room while prosecutors watch from the other side of a one-way mirror.

The prosecutors can see in, but the suspects can’t see out.

Those mirrors are specially coated and lighting is used to create the one-way illusion.

Now engineers at the University of Texas in Austin have figured out how to create a one-way illusion with sound.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Matt Largey of KUT in Austin explains.

