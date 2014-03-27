© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
A Cautionary Tale: Get Your Affairs In Order Now

Published March 27, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

If you’ve been avoiding preparing a will, or other estate planning directives, think again.

Only 35 percent of Americans have a will, and that can leave families and healthcare providers in a sticky situation.

Washington Post finance columnist Michelle Singletary‘s mother did not have any personal directives. When she was critically injured recently, her family was confronted with many decisions, made more difficult by the absence of written wishes.

Singletary joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to discuss the importance of being prepared for the worst.

