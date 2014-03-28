© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: Off The Radar Festivals

Published March 28, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
WFPK's Kyle Meredith has the scoop of some of the country's best niche music festivals, like North Carolina's Moogfest, where Dan Deacon will be performing. (Caesar Sebastian/Flickr)
Many have heard of Bonnaroo and Telluride, but what about Asheville, North Carolina’s Moogfest?

WFPK music director Kyle Meredith and Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson look at some smaller niche festivals across the country, and music attendees can expect to hear.

Songs Heard In This Segment

Dan Deacon, “True Thrush”

Jonny Greenwood, “Suite From ‘There Will Be Blood’”

Band of Horses, “Slow Cruel Hands of Time”

Beck, “Heart is a Drum”

Dean Wareham, “The Dancer Disappears”

Festival List

Guest

