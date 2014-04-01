© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Legendary House Music Producer Frankie Knuckles Dies At 59

Published April 1, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
DJ Frankie Knuckles plays at the Def Mix 20th Anniversary Weekender at Turnmills nightclub on May 6, 2007 in London, England. (Claire Greenway/Getty Images)
Fans of house music are mourning the loss today of legendary producer Frankie Knuckles, who died unexpectedly yesterday at age 59. He was considered the “godfather of house music.” That’s a style that started in Chicago in the late 1970s.

Knuckles founded his own club in Chicago called The Power Plant, where he would remix artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandros. One of his most iconic clubs songs is “Waiting on My Angel” with artist Jamie Principle.

Charles Matlock, a Chicago house DJ and longtime friend of Frankie Knuckles, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to remember his friend and listen to some of his music.

