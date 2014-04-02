© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Embattled D.C. Mayor Concedes In Primary

Published April 2, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

Last night, Muriel Bowser, Democratic mayoral candidate in Washington, D.C., won the primary election positioning her to be the next mayor of the nation’s capital.

The election took a dramatic twist three weeks ago when federal prosecutors alleged that the current Mayor Vincent Gray was aware of an illegal $680,000 slush fund that aided his 2010 mayoral campaign.

Patrick Madden, city hall reporter for WAMU, joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson with details.

