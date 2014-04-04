Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next big recall? P.J. O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: Chris Christie.

SAGAL: Oh, that was cheap. Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: The Catholic Church is going to recall Pope Francis for excessive tolerance, unforeseen humility, and lowering the property values of all those church-owned mansions.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Bagged Chinese mountain air.

(APPLAUSE)

CARL KASELL, BYLINE: And if any of those recalls happen, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Carl Kassel. Thanks also to Roxanne Roberts, P.J. O'Rourke and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal and we will see you all next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.