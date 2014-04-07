Rwanda Marks Terrible Anniversary

Today, Rwanda and the world remember the beginning of one of the bloodiest periods in modern history.

It’s been 20 years since the Rwandan genocide resulted in the massacre of at least 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus in just three months.

The BBC’s Prudent Nsengiyumva reports from Kigali.

Prudent Nsengiyumva, BBC reporter based in Kigali. He tweets @nsengaprudent.

