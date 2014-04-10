DJ Sessions: 'Vibey' And Melodic With Anthony Valadez

KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions.

From Brooklyn electro-soul duo Denitia and Sene to Toronto jazz trio BadBadNotGood, he brings us “vibey” and melodic sounds that might make you want to roll down your car window and drive.

Songs Heard In This Segment

BadBadNotGood, “Sustain”

Denitia and Sene, “trip.fall.”

[Youtube]

Superhumanoids, “Bad Weather (the Scoop Deville Remix)”

[Youtube]

Jay Electronica, “Better In Tune With The Infinite”

Anthony Valadez, “Good Looking (feat. Bird)”

[Youtube]

Anthony Valadez, “The Runner (feat. Nanna.B)”

[Youtube]

Guest

Anthony Valadez, DJ for KCRW. He tweets @anthonyvaladez.

