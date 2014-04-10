© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
DJ Sessions: 'Vibey' And Melodic With Anthony Valadez

Published April 10, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Brooklyn electro-soul duo Denitia and Sene are among the artists KCRW DJ Anthony Valadez introduces us to in the latest installment of Here & Now DJ Sessions. (Mats Bakken)
KCRW’s Anthony Valadez joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson for the latest installment of DJ Sessions.

From Brooklyn electro-soul duo Denitia and Sene to Toronto jazz trio BadBadNotGood, he brings us “vibey” and melodic sounds that might make you want to roll down your car window and drive.

Songs Heard In This Segment

BadBadNotGood, “Sustain”

Denitia and Sene, “trip.fall.”

Superhumanoids, “Bad Weather (the Scoop Deville Remix)”

Jay Electronica, “Better In Tune With The Infinite”

Anthony Valadez, “Good Looking (feat. Bird)”

Anthony Valadez, “The Runner (feat. Nanna.B)”

Guest

