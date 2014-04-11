Breakup Text Is Evidence In Engagement Ring Lawsuit

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If you're planning to break up with someone and you want your stuff back, it's probably best to have the conversation IRL. That is text message shorthand for In Real Life. A Buffalo judge ruled that a woman can keep her engagement ring after her former fiance broke things off with a text.

The message was used as evidence because the man wrote, jokingly or not, that the woman can keep the $50,000 parting ring. It's enough, he added, for a down payment on a house.