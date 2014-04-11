Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now panel, what will we all do now that we can't go on the internet safely? Luke Burbank?
LUKE BURBANK: Resort to the unthinkable. Feeling our feelings for the briefest of moments.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: I refuse. Amy Dickinson?
AMY DICKINSON: Instead of posting on Facebook, maybe we'll put our face in a book?
(APPLAUSE)
DICKINSON: It could happen.
SAGAL: And Charlie Pierce?
CHARLIE PIERCE: Go out in the backyard and make real birds really angry.
(LAUGHTER)
CARL KASELL, BYLINE: If any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Mr. Carl Kasell. Thanks also to Charlie Pierce, Amy Dickinson, Luke Burbank. Thanks to all of you, you fine, fabulous people for listening to our radio show. I am Peter Sagal and we'll see you next week.
(APPLAUSE)
