Health & Science

Making Math And Microscopes More Accessible

By NPR Staff
Published April 12, 2014 at 4:09 PM CDT

The online magazine Ozycovers people, places and trends on the horizon. Co-founder Carlos Watson joins All Things Considered regularly to tell us about the site's latest discoveries.

This week, Watson tells guest host Tess Vigeland about Cedric Villani, a successful mathematician with a stylish flair that's given him the moniker "The Lady Gaga of Mathematics." Though he's made big discoveries and earned a prestigious Fields Medal, he's on a mission to make math more accessible.

They also discuss a scientist who is developing light-weight, 50-cent microscopes with hopes to open the door for better testing and science education in developing countries.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

1 of 2  — Cedric Villani, mathematician.
/ Hamilton/REA/Redux
2 of 2  — Manu Prakash holds up the 50 cent foldoscope.
/ TED

