© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Development Forces Out Pronghorn Antelope

Published April 14, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT
A housing subdivision, a golf course and roads are named after the antelope that have been squeezed out by development. (Laurel Morales/Fronteras Desk)
A housing subdivision, a golf course and roads are named after the antelope that have been squeezed out by development. (Laurel Morales/Fronteras Desk)

When we think of the American West, we picture wide open spaces. But roads, new homes and commercial buildings have cut across those spaces.

That development is having an impact on the pronghorn antelope, especially in one of the fastest-growing areas in the Southwest: Prescott Valley in northern Arizona.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Laurel Morales of Fronteras Desk reports.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.