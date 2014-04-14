Development Forces Out Pronghorn Antelope

When we think of the American West, we picture wide open spaces. But roads, new homes and commercial buildings have cut across those spaces.

That development is having an impact on the pronghorn antelope, especially in one of the fastest-growing areas in the Southwest: Prescott Valley in northern Arizona.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Laurel Morales of Fronteras Desk reports.

Reporter

Laurel Morales, senior field correspondent for KJZZ and Fronteras Desk. She tweets @laurelgwyn.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.