Boston Marks First Anniversary Of Marathon Bombing

Published April 15, 2014 at 1:06 PM CDT

A somber anniversary is being marked in Boston today. It’s the one-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The tribute is being held inside Boston’s Hynes Convention Center, just a few blocks from the marathon finish line where two bombs exploded on April 15, 2013.

Three people were killed and more than 260 people were injured, some losing limbs.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Deborah Becker of WBUR joins host Robin Young with details on the day’s events.

Runner's shoes are laid out in a display titled, 'Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial' in the Boston Public Library to commemorate the 2013 Boston Maraton bombings, on April 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
The family of Martin Richard, who was killed in the Boston Marathon bombing one year ago today, gather with Boston mayor Marty Walsh, Archbishop of Boston Sean O’Malley and other victims’ family members and bombing survivors during a wreath-laying ceremony on Boylston Street near the finish line. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
