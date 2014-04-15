Boston Marks First Anniversary Of Marathon Bombing

A somber anniversary is being marked in Boston today. It’s the one-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

The tribute is being held inside Boston’s Hynes Convention Center, just a few blocks from the marathon finish line where two bombs exploded on April 15, 2013.

Three people were killed and more than 260 people were injured, some losing limbs.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Deborah Becker of WBUR joins host Robin Young with details on the day’s events.

Deborah Becker, senior correspondent and host at WBUR. She tweets @wburdebbecker.

/ / Runner's shoes are laid out in a display titled, 'Dear Boston: Messages from the Marathon Memorial' in the Boston Public Library to commemorate the 2013 Boston Maraton bombings, on April 14, 2014 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Andrew Burton/Getty Images)