DJ Sessions: Blurring The Lines Between Rock, Jazz And Classical

In the latest installment of DJ Sessions, pianist Christopher O’Riley joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to talk about his favorite group that’s making waves in the classical community.

O’Riley says The Bad Plus is comprised of great composers. The jazz group is known for its famous covers of pop songs, like Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man.” But its latest album reinterprets Igor Stravinsky’s “Rite of Spring.”

Songs Heard In This Segment

The Bad Plus, “Iron Man”

Igor Stravinsky, “The Rite of Spring” performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Igor Stravinsky, “The Rite of Spring” performed by The Bad Plus

Giorgi Ligeti, “Metal” performed by pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard

Giorgi Ligeti, “Metal” performed by The Bad Plus

Aphex Twin, “Flim” performed by The Bad Plus

Radiohead, “Paranoid Android” performed by Christopher O’Riley

Nirvana, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” interpreted and performed by The Bad Plus



Guest

Christopher O’Riley, pianist and host of NPR’s From the Top. He tweets @cjoriley.

