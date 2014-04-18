Boston Is Ready To Run Again

One of the biggest fields ever will assemble in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, for the 118th Boston Marathon on Monday morning, which is Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts. It’s the first Boston Marathon since the bombings near the finish line last April.

This year, 36,000 people will be running, including elite athletes from all around the world. African runners have dominated the Boston Marathon for more than two decades and they are the favorites again this year.

Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock joins host Robin Young with details.

Guest

Alex Ashlock, producer and director for Here & Now who also reports on the Boston Marathon for Here & Now and WBUR. He tweets @aashlock.

