First Embryonic Stem Cells Cloned From Adults

For the first time, scientists have successfully grown stem cells from adults using cloning techniques.

This development, published in Thursday’s online edition of the journal Cell Stem Cell, brings scientists closer to developing patient-specific lines of cells that can be used to treat medical ailments.

NPR science correspondent Richard Harris discusses this breakthrough and ethical controversy this discovery might elicit with Here & Now’s Meghna Chakrabarti.

Guest

Richard Harris, NPR science correspondent.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.