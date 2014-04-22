© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Tension Remain High In Ukraine

Published April 22, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT

In Kiev today, Vice President Joe Biden said Russia must stop talking and start acting to defuse the crisis in Crimea.

The vice president’s visit comes as three men killed in an attack on a pro-Russian camp on Sunday were buried.

The BBC’s Natalia Antelava is visiting the town of Lugansk, a pro-Russian stronghold, and reports on the debate between those loyal to Kiev and those loyal to Moscow.

