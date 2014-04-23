DJ Sessions: From Europe, With Love

In this installment of DJ Sessions, KCRW’s Travis Holcombe brings us sounds from Norway and France, including Norwegian DJ and producer Todd Terje, Norwegian rock band Tôg, French singer Katerine and French electro rock band Jamaica.

Holcombe tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson he enjoys listening to Tog’s album, which is in Norwegian. ”I have no idea what he’s saying and I kind of like not knowing,” he says.

Songs In This Segment

Todd Terje, “Leisure Suit Preben”

Todd Terje, “Johnny And Mary (feat. Bryan Ferry)”

Todd Terje, “Inspector Norse”

Tôg, “Når me våkne opp imårå”

Tôg, “Ild // Jord // Luft // Vann”

Katerine, “Patouseul”

Jamaica, “Two On Two”

Jamaica, “Ricky”



Guest

Travis Holcombe, DJ for KCRW in Santa Monica, Calif. He tweets @MrTravisH.

