DJ Sessions: From Europe, With Love

Published April 23, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Lars Christian Olsen is the front man of Norweigian band Tôg. (Tonje Thilesen)
In this installment of DJ Sessions, KCRW’s Travis Holcombe brings us sounds from Norway and France, including Norwegian DJ and producer Todd Terje, Norwegian rock band Tôg, French singer Katerine and French electro rock band Jamaica.

Holcombe tells Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson he enjoys listening to Tog’s album, which is in Norwegian. ”I have no idea what he’s saying and I kind of like not knowing,” he says.

Songs In This Segment

  • Todd Terje, “Leisure Suit Preben”
  • Todd Terje, “Johnny And Mary (feat. Bryan Ferry)”
  • Todd Terje, “Inspector Norse”
  • Tôg, “Når me våkne opp imårå”
  • Tôg, “Ild // Jord // Luft // Vann”
  • Katerine, “Patouseul”
  • Jamaica, “Two On Two”
  • Jamaica, “Ricky”


