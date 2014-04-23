May The Best Barista Win

Baristas from around the country will compete in the U.S. Coffee Championships in Seattle this week to see who rises to cream of the crop. Contests include best brewer’s cup and latte art.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Gabe Bullard of WFPL reports that Kentucky — which is better known for its bourbon than for coffee — is sending two baristas who are going for the gold.

Reporter

Gabe Bullard, director of news and editorial strategy for WFPL in Louisville, Kentucky. He tweets @gbullard.

