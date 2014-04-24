© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Sunday Morning Talk Shows Might Be On The Decline

Published April 24, 2014 at 12:40 PM CDT

The Sunday morning talk shows once played a vital role in American politics. Shows like “Meet the Press,” “Face the Nation” and “This Week” used to facilitate opportunities for news-making interviews that would set the national political agenda.

Now fans are criticizing such shows for being too gossipy or hosting the same guests repeatedly, and these once influential programs might be dying out.

NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the way politicians and journalists are altering their use of Sunday morning programs.

Critics of Sunday morning political talk shows like "Meet the Press" say they don't pack the same punch they used to, focusing too much on sensationalism rather than hard news. (Greens MPs/Flickr)
