Ceasefire Ends In Pakistan

In Pakistan, officials say the military has launched a series of air strikes against suspected militants near the Afghan border. They say at least 12 suspected militants have been killed.

It’s the first such operation in two months and yet another sign of just how deep the divisions run in Pakistani society between those who are fighting for a theocracy and those who believe in democracy.

The BBC’s Owen Bennett-Jones was in that border area — in the Swat Valley in North Western Pakistan — just a few days ago, where he found this ideological struggle being played out in one particular institution.



Reporter

Owen Bennett-Jones, British journalist, author and one of the hosts of Newshour on the BBC World Service. He tweets @OwenBennettJone.

