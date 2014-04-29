Craig Ferguson To Leave 'The Late Late Show'
CBS is losing yet another late-night host. After a 10-year stretch with “The Late Late Show,” Craig Ferguson has announced his plans to step down as host.
Ferguson’s announcement comes less than a month after David Letterman broke the news to his studio audience that he would be retiring from the “Late Show with David Letterman.”
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Ferguson’s announcement and what this decision might mean for both CBS and the future of late night television.
Guest
- Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic and author. He tweets @Deggans.
