Craig Ferguson To Leave 'The Late Late Show'

Published April 29, 2014 at 12:55 PM CDT
After a ten year stretch with “The Late Late Show”, Craig Ferguson has announced his plans to step down as host. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)
CBS is losing yet another late-night host. After a 10-year stretch with “The Late Late Show,” Craig Ferguson has announced his plans to step down as host.

Ferguson’s announcement comes less than a month after David Letterman broke the news to his studio audience that he would be retiring from the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Ferguson’s announcement and what this decision might mean for both CBS and the future of late night television.

