Craig Ferguson To Leave 'The Late Late Show'

CBS is losing yet another late-night host. After a 10-year stretch with “The Late Late Show,” Craig Ferguson has announced his plans to step down as host.

Ferguson’s announcement comes less than a month after David Letterman broke the news to his studio audience that he would be retiring from the “Late Show with David Letterman.”

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss Ferguson’s announcement and what this decision might mean for both CBS and the future of late night television.

Guest

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic and author. He tweets @Deggans.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.