© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FootGolf Catching On Across The Nation

Published April 29, 2014 at 6:19 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Soccer keeps getting more popular. It competes with football for kids' attention and now it's moving in on golf. The Meadow Park golf course in Tacoma, Washington is the latest place to open a footgolf course. You need no clubs. You kick a soccer ball down the fairway, onto the green and into a 21-inch hole. There is, by the way, an American footgolf league. Its website shows people kicking balls across real golf courses while wearing knickers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.