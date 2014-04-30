© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Pentagon To Review Army Hair Requirements After Controversy

Published April 30, 2014 at 12:35 PM CDT
This image provided by the U.S. Army shows new Army grooming regulations for females. The new regulations on how women may style their hair has drawn criticism from the Congressional Black Caucus and female African American soldiers. (U.S. Army via AP)
Earlier this month, the Army issued new hair regulations that banned most twists, dreadlocks and large cornrows – styles used predominately by African-American women with natural hairstyles.

Sixteen female members of the Congressional Black Caucus wrote to Secretary Defense Chuck Hagel calling the changes “discriminatory rules targeting soldiers who are women of color.”

Now, in response to that criticism, the military is expected to review those standards. Pentagon spokesman Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby says Hagel will make whatever adjustments are appropriate after review.

NPR’s Karen Grigsby Bates joins Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson to discuss the developments regarding these regulations.

