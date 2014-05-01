Kentucky Derby's Signature Drink Uses Locally Grown Mint
The race isn’t until Saturday, but Kentucky Derby parties get underway today at Churchill Downs, and that means plenty of the event’s signature drink: the mint julep.
More than 120,000 mint juleps will be devoured, requiring lots of water, sugar, 10,000 bottles of bourbon, and 1,000 pounds of mint — all grown on a small family farm in southern Jefferson County.
From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Erin Keane of WFPL reports from Louisville.
- Erin Keane, arts and humanities reporter for WFPL. She tweets @eekshecried.
