Prediction

Now, panel, what will George Clooney and his new wife fight about first? Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: It'll be over the fact that as a good night ritual, both of them say the same thing.

SAGAL: What?

FELBER: I love you George.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: She through out his perfectly good underwear.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Matt Damon in the guest room.

(LAUGHTER)

