Saddle Up For The 140th Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. A field of 19 horses will take to the track at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday evening for the 140th edition of the Run for the Roses.

Joe Drape is there, as he is every year, for The New York Times. He discusses the field with Here & Now’s Sacha Pfeiffer. His picks are Wicked Strong, Intense Holiday and California Chrome.

New York Times: The Kentucky Derby Dartboard

Guest

Joe Drape, award-winning sportswriter for The New York Times. He tweets @joedrape.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.