Squirrel Selfie Doesn't End So Well

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Next time you think of photographing a squirrel, remember it doesn't know how to say no pictures. A teenager was in Tampa looking at colleges and spotted a squirrel. He took a selfie, himself with the squirrel. The camera flash scared the animal which leaped into a place to hide - inside the young man's shirt. It clutched his back. The teen threw himself on the ground. The squirrel ran off, possibly shaking its head about paparazzi.

