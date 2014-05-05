© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Eddie Izzard On Comedy, Drag And Being The 'Lost Python'

Published May 5, 2014 at 12:50 PM CDT
Comedian Eddie Izzard in WBUR’s studios. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
The world has showered many accolades on British comedian Eddie Izzard. The New York Times claims that Izzard’s only competition for sheer comic genius is Chris Rock. John Cleese once said he’s “the lost Python.” Robin Williams called Izzard a “velvet razor… gentle cutting edge.”

But if you ask Izzard to describe himself, he opts for: ”star of stage and screen. Tireless supporter of charity. Runner. Political campaigner. Fashion icon. Human.”

Izzard’s latest 25-nation stand-up tour is called “Force Majeure.” He’s is performing across the United States this month and through the summer.

