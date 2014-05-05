Radio Wars In Pakistan

In Pakistan in recent years, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict between the government and the Taliban. But there’s also a propaganda war taking place there, and it’s playing out over the radio airwaves.

For some time now, the Taliban has been using FM stations to deliver its message. Now, the state is hitting back with its own radio station.

There is programming in Urdu, Pashtu, Baloch and also a few hours each week in English, aimed at the big cities. The BBC’s Owen Bennett-Jones has been listening in and brings us this report.

Note: This interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR mobile app.

Reporter

Owen Bennett-Jones, British journalist, author and one of the hosts of Newshour on the BBC World Service. He tweets @OwenBennettJone.

