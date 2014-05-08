Businessman Buys 'Born To Run' Draft

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep, with a rough draft of Bruce Springsteen, a single sheet of paper with the original version of the lyrics to "Born to Run." It includes random references to rebels, but no mention of Wendy, the girl he falls in love with.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BORN TO RUN")

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) Wendy wrap me in, I wanna be your friend...

INSKEEP: That's how it sounds now. A businessman paid almost $200,000 for the original manuscript, now on display at Duke - so much money, he said he was embarrassed to tell his children how much he'd paid.

