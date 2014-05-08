There's Something About Millennials — Or Is There?

Much has been written about the “millennial” generation — also known as Generation Y — who are currently between the ages of 18 and 34.

Studies show that their main focus is money, and while they’re the most educated generation, they may be deeper in debt than their parents. They also are cynical about most American institutions and are less likely to participate in midterms elections.

The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson and Harvard senior Matthew Warshauer join Here & Now to discuss the millennial generation and their role in society.

Guests

Derek Thompson , senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp. Matthew Warshauer, Harvard University senior, involved in Harvard’s Institute of Politics poll on the political views of millennials. He tweets @warshauerm.

